(WSYR-TV) — All schools in the Central Square School District are switching to online learning.
According to an alert on the school district’s website, this is due to new COVID-19 positive staff members who require extensive contact tracing.
All students in all schools will learn online until Monday, Nov. 30.
Since the most recent positive cases don’t impact students going to CTE at BOCES & BOCES programs in the district, those students will attend BOCES programs in-person on Tuesday.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- All schools in Central Square School District switching to online learning
- Soule Road Middle School switching to online learning on Tuesday due to shortage of staff members
- Thanksgiving weather nationwide at a glance
- Bills completed ‘deep dives’ during the Bye Week
- Coronavirus relief: When will lawmakers reach deal on more help for Americans?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App