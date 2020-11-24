All schools in Central Square School District switching to online learning

(WSYR-TV) — All schools in the Central Square School District are switching to online learning.

According to an alert on the school district’s website, this is due to new COVID-19 positive staff members who require extensive contact tracing.

All students in all schools will learn online until Monday, Nov. 30.

Since the most recent positive cases don’t impact students going to CTE at BOCES & BOCES programs in the district, those students will attend BOCES programs in-person on Tuesday.