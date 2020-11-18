Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District switching to online learning until Nov. 30

PARISH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District announced on Tuesday that they would be switching to online learning until Nov. 30.
On Wednesday, they switched to online learning. The hybrid instruction model will return on Monday, Nov. 30. The district now plans for 9th through 12th graders to start changing classes on Dec. 3.
“We have made this decision under an abundance of caution and in an attempt to limit exposure to the virus. Transportation to and from school and out-of-district programs will begin again on Monday, Nov. 30,” the letter read, in part.
All district instructional programs will switch to online learning including:
- Citi BOCES A+ Autism programs — K through 6, APW Campus
- Citi BOCES A+ Autism — High School, Fulton
- Bridges — Oswego
- CARE — Scenic Avenue, Mexico
- Middle School STRIVE — Central Square Middle School
- High School STRIVE — Mexico Campus, Citi BOCES
- CTE — Mexico Campus, Citi BOCES
- PTECH — Mexico Campus, Citi BOCES
- CTE Advantage — Mexico Campus, Citi BOCES
- TASC — Mexico Campus, Citi BOCES
- New Visions — Oswego
- Elementary STRIVE — Lura Sharp Elementary, Pulaski
- Elementary Alternative Program — Lura Sharp Elementary, Pulaski
- Stepping Stones, Day Treatment — Fulton
- Make Sense Shop — Pulaski
- Alternative Center — Pulaski
- Onondaga Community College — Syracuse
- Rome School for the Deaf — Rome
Read the full letter sent to parents and families below:
