Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District switching to online learning until Nov. 30

PARISH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District announced on Tuesday that they would be switching to online learning until Nov. 30.

On Wednesday, they switched to online learning. The hybrid instruction model will return on Monday, Nov. 30. The district now plans for 9th through 12th graders to start changing classes on Dec. 3.

“We have made this decision under an abundance of caution and in an attempt to limit exposure to the virus. Transportation to and from school and out-of-district programs will begin again on Monday, Nov. 30,” the letter read, in part.

All district instructional programs will switch to online learning including:

Citi BOCES A+ Autism programs — K through 6, APW Campus

Citi BOCES A+ Autism — High School, Fulton

Bridges — Oswego

CARE — Scenic Avenue, Mexico

Middle School STRIVE — Central Square Middle School

High School STRIVE — Mexico Campus, Citi BOCES

CTE — Mexico Campus, Citi BOCES

PTECH — Mexico Campus, Citi BOCES

CTE Advantage — Mexico Campus, Citi BOCES

TASC — Mexico Campus, Citi BOCES

New Visions — Oswego

Elementary STRIVE — Lura Sharp Elementary, Pulaski

Elementary Alternative Program — Lura Sharp Elementary, Pulaski

Stepping Stones, Day Treatment — Fulton

Make Sense Shop — Pulaski

Alternative Center — Pulaski

Onondaga Community College — Syracuse

Rome School for the Deaf — Rome

Read the full letter sent to parents and families below: