As students learn from home, some staff at Whitesboro schools won’t get paid until next year

WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than 100 people who work at the Whitesboro Central School District won’t get a paycheck between Thanksgiving and the new year.

The furloughs affect employees whose services aren’t needed when the buildings are closed to students, like bus drivers, cafeteria workers, school nurses and school resource officers.

Last week, the district’s Board of Education voted to keep students at home to learn between Thanksgiving and the end of Holiday Recess, returning to the classroom on January 4, 2021.

The district opened in September with some students in-person some days of the week.

Superintendent Brian Bellair, who confirmed the furloughs to NewsChannel 9, says because his payroll is funded by taxpayers, he doesn’t feel it’s right to pay employees whose services aren’t needed.

49 bus drivers

26 teaching aides

8 school nurses

7 food service workers

6 school bus attendants

3 school safety officers

2 school monitors

2 library clerks

Bellair emphasizes that the raging pandemic is what triggered the decision to keep students at home and furlough staff members. He says the few weeks worth of cost savings will be minimal.

If employees want to keep getting a paycheck, they can voluntarily use vacation time, sick time or file for unemployment.

All furloughed workers will return when students return to the classrooms in-person on January 4, 2021.