As the childcare crisis looms, MOST to host students for remote learning days

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As social distancing requirements force most school districts to bring back in-person students only a few days a week, the Museum of Science and Technology will open the museum to students who need a place to go on the other days.

With the exception of a few districts, most class lists will be cut in half to about 12 students. Each group will rotate being in the classroom either every other day or every two days, depending on the district.

The days that students are not in the classroom, learning from home instead, is expected to overwhelm the childcare system in Central New York.

Child Care Solutions, the clearinghouse for local daycare placement, claims the need against the available 1,400 spaces is “dismal.”

To help ease the crisis, the MOST is opening the museum to students as a place to remote learn.

Tables will be set up to give students space to use their school-issued laptops, follow along with any school requirements with the help of MOST educational staff and have changes to explore the museum.

Parents can choose which of the same weekday their children attend for the 13-week semester. Two groups of 10 will be allowed, each day Monday through Friday.

The once-a-week, for 13 weeks, costs $600 per child, which is about $46 per day. The average cost for similar daycare is about $31 per day.

Registration will be available on the MOST website, which opens to the public on Thursday, August 20, but MOST members have access sooner.