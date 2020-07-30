At least 1 Central New York school district won’t submit reopening plan by deadline

BROOKFIELD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of Central New York’s smallest school districts won’t be submitting its reopening plan to New York State by the July 31 deadline.

The superintendent for Brookfield Central Schools, in eastern Madison County, tells NewsChannel 9 he’s been granted a one-week extension by the New York State Education Department.

The superintendent, Jim Plows, says his plan will be released to his community and submitted to the state by the new deadline of Friday, August 7.

The State Education Department confirms approving a “few” extensions, but would not confirm which districts.

Districts around New York State have been directed to submit a plan to reopen its schools during the pandemic and agree to comply with State Health Department guidelines of social distancing, mask-wearing and capacity limits.

Those written plans need to be posted on the district’s website and the link submitted to the state by Friday, July 31.

The submitted plans are automatically approved upon submission and can be considered fluid as the districts tweak the details.

