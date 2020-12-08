Auburn Enlarged City School District switching to online learning through Jan. 19

A teacher sits in an empty classroom and prepares materials for children at a closed school in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Amid widespread efforts to curb the new wave of coronavirus infections in one of the hardest hit European countries, the Czech Republic closed again all its schools on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

(WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Enlarged City School District has announced that they will be transitioning all schools to online learning starting on Dec. 9.

The remote learning plan will last through Jan. 19 with the district planning on returning to in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo said this is due to the increase in cases within the district. He said that they want to get over the “second wave since Thanksgiving happened.”

Pirozzolo said the district is waiting two weeks after the new year so that they “will hopefully be on the downswing.”

Since Saturday, the district has had 16 positive COVID-19 cases within the district and is waiting on many more test results, according to Pirozzolo.

Pirozzolo said they have closed down two buildings and five classrooms within the district since Saturday. The district, as of Tuesday, has “at least” 50 staff members out who either have COVID-19 or are required to be in quarantine.

That number includes 34 of their 51 transportation employees. They also have around 200 students in the district who are out with COVID-19 or in mandatory quarantine.

We have tried everything to keep our doors open. Jeffrey Pirozzolo

Right now the district has about 2,000 students who are complete remote learners. This has increased since the infection rate has increased.

48% of the district’s high schoolers are doing online learning. Pirozzolo said that when you include those students who are in quarantine or have tested positive for COVID-19, nearly half of the student population within the district is online learning.

The biggest challenge they have faced is replacing staff members who are sick or in quarantine. They cannot find enough substitute teachers to help.

Pirozzolo said that teachers would be communicating with their students about what will happen next.

Students can still pick up their breakfast and lunches at Auburn Junior High School, Casey Park Elementary School, and Genesee Elementary School. This will be every Monday through Wednesday from Noon to 1 p.m.

If you are having problems with technology, you can reach out to the district’s Technology Department at 315-255-8863 or by email at ihelp@aecsd.education.

