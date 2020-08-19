Auburn Enlarged City School District to begin classes online

AUBURN, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — After parents expressed concerns about returning to in-person instruction, the Auburn Enlarged City School District says they will begin the semester online as they finalize details about safely reopening.
The President of the Board of Education gave NewsChannel 9 a statement that reads, “The district is discussing a phased-in reopening, which would lead to a full hybrid schedule in a couple of weeks after we receive further clarification regarding testing and tracing from Cayuga County.”
The news was announced by the district’s superintendent on Tuesday night during a meeting with the board.
