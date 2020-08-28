Back to School: COVID and the Classroom–your chance to ask questions of our school leaders

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cummings will be joined by school superintendents from around Central New York to discuss the issues and difficulties of beginning a new school year for a special back to school show Thursday, September 3.

These superintendents will be on NewsChannel 9 to answer as many questions as possible from folks in our community. The live town hall will air on NewsChannel 9 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. plus an additional streaming session on our website from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

We want to take your questions about the reopening of schools right to our leaders. Send your back to school questions through email at backtoschool@localsyr.com, to our Facebook, or to our Twitter.