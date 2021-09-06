Back to School: Kids and parents are excited despite COVID uncertainty

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- For many students across Central New York, school begins on Tuesday so parents and their kids were out shopping on Monday.

Francesca Santoro is a 9th grader at East Syracuse-Minoa High School, and she was shopping at Staples with her mom. “I’m really excited, a little nervous because it’s my first year in the high school, but I’m ready!”

Coronavirus is a concern among many, and schools are being extra cautious this year to make sure everyone stays healthy. Santoro said she’ll also be doing her part. “I’ll keep my distance from everyone, I’ll follow the school rules, wear my mask when I’m supposed to,” she said.

Ramiz Osmanovic was also out shopping with his son who is a freshman at East Syracuse-Minoa high school. He said he wants his son to go back to school, but he’s also keeping an eye on coronavirus.

“I feel okay with him going to school, it’s better than staying home and doing a class online. I’m concerned a little bit about that stuff you know, and people talk about coronavirus you know and another virus coming,” Osmanovic said.