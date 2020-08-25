Back to school spending increases in part because of online learning

(WSYR-TV) — Back to school spending is expected to reach record levels this year, despite the nation struggling with a 10.2% jobless rate.

The National Retail Federation expects the average household will spend $789.49 in 2020, which is about $92 more than 2019 for a total of $33.9 billion.

“Consumers still face a great deal of uncertainty even as school begins to start and are further behind in their back-to-school spending than they have been in years,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “At this point, the majority of families expect to spend as much as they thought earlier this summer if not more, and it’s largely because of the need to spend more on electronics.”

The NRF reports its survey found 63% of parents expect at least some classes will be held online, up from 55 percent in July. As a result, 76% of those expected are to make purchases specifically because of online learning, and those purchases include electronics and things like desks and chairs.

Uncertainty about the learning situation and supplies that will be needed has also delayed back-to-school shopping. Only 41% of house holds had completed half their shopping by early July, which is down substantially from the same period last year.

When families figure out what they do need to complete their shopping lists, the NRF survey found 45% will complete their shopping online, compared to just 34% in 2019.

“With many schools still not clear on whether students will be in the classroom or learning at home, parents have to be prepared for both,” said Phil Rist, VP of the company that conducted the survey. “Nonetheless, a growing number of parents expect students to be at home.”

