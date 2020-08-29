Back to school supply drive in Lyncourt gets students ready to learn

LYNCOURT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A back to school fair was held in Lyncourt Saturday, and it’s helping thousands get ready for a school year like no other.

The need is even greater this year. A few different organizations worked together on this back to school drive, creating back to school kits, which in 2020, includes personal protective gear.

Kristofer Triana, Director of Business Operations at Compassionate Family Medicine said, “The needs go far beyond school supplies, so this is the tip of the iceberg and something we thought we could do immediately to engage with the community and show them that we’re bringing support back.”

There was another school supply giveaway Saturday, as Tillie’s Touch held its 11th annual drive.