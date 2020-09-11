Back-to-school testing for Onondaga County students and staff continues today

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an effort to keep teachers and staff head back to the classroom feeling safe and COVID-free, Onondaga County implemented a two-week testing period. Today is the last day of this testing period at NBT Bank Stadium, and its open to all school districts in the county.

Anyone who is a student, teacher, or staff member in one of the 18 districts within Onondaga County can go to NBT Bank Stadium today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are not necessary but if you’d like to make one, you can by visiting the Onondaga County Health Department’s website.

Any student who wants to be tested and is under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Onondaga County also asks you to bring a school ID with you. You shouldn’t eat or drink anything, including chewing gum, mints, or lozenges, within 30 minutes before your test. Participants are also asked to abstain from smoking, vaping, or using smokeless tobacco 30 minutes prior to the test. Those being tested should not have brushed their teeth or used mouthwash within the past 3 hours.

Two types of tests will be given at today’s event, a saliva sample and a diagnostic test, also known as the nasal swab test.

So far, nearly 2,500 school district staff have been tested and none of those tests have come back positive.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said testing was set up because of the concerns from teachers anxious about heading back into the classroom with their health and their family’s health on the line. “We heard you. We took care of a way to get you tested to help deal with the concern, and, so far, so positive. So I think overall, the program’s worked,” said McMahon.

McMahon said a plan for testing for during the school year is being devised and details will likely be released next week.