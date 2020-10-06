Baldwinsville Board of Education meeting focuses on building plans

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville School Board of Education meeting took place in-person on Monday night with proper social distancing.
Navigating academics has been a challenge, but they received a positive report from this school principal.
The kids have been phenomenal, the staff have been phenomenal, the community has been supportive… which has just been critical, you know, to our success. But the flexibility and willingness of the staff to do whatever it took to make sure that… we were not gonna fail in this endeavor has just… been inspiring.Kris Denton — C.W. Baker High School Principal
The district has dealt with COVID-19 cases in a few of its schools already this year — Van Buren Elementary and Durgee Junior High. Both of those schools are now back to in-person learning.
