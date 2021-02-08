Baldwinsville Central School District superintendent of schools resigns

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Central School District superintendent of schools has resigned as of Monday.

Former Superintendent of Schools Matthew J. McDonald resigned for personal reasons, according to a statement from the district. McDonald was with the school district for 14 years and worked as an assistant principal, assistant superintendent for human resources, deputy superintendent, and superintendent of schools.

The current acting Superintendent of Schools Joseph M. DeBarbieri will now continue as the superintendent.

Read the full statement from the school district below:

“Dear Parents and Guardians,

On February 8, 2021, the Baldwinsville Central School District Board of Education accepted the resignation of the current Superintendent of Schools, Matthew J. McDonald, for personal reasons. The Board of Education wishes to thank Mr. McDonald for his 14 years of service to the school district as an Assistant Principal, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, Deputy Superintendent, and most recently as Superintendent of Schools.

Mr. McDonald’s accomplishments during his tenure in the district include a strong commitment to making student centered decisions, the development of district-wide mental health and diversity committees, the establishment of a Joint PTA, successful completion of safety training and capital improvement projects, as well as the creation of a 5th Grade Celebration for students transitioning to Ray Middle School.

The Board of Education announced that current Acting Superintendent of Schools, Joseph M. DeBarbieri, will continue in that role. Mr. DeBarbieri’s appointment will provide continuity, stability, and ensure a smooth transition while the Board of Education determines next steps for permanently filling the District’s top leadership position.”