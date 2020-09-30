Baldwinsville superintendent ‘exploring other career opportunities’

(WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Schools Superintendent Matthew McDonald has informed the Board of Education that he is exploring other career opportunities.

In a post on the district’s website, the announcement includes no definite timetable.

The Board and School Administration said they will work to maintain educational standards.

McDonald’s contract runs through June 2023. He took over in 2017 following the resignation of David Hamilton.

