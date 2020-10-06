Bishop Ludden Junior-Senior High School closing on Tuesday after positive case

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bishop Ludden Junior-Senior High School will be closed on Tuesday after a positive case of COVID-19.
The school consulted with the Onondaga County Health Department and decided to close the school “out of an abundance of caution.”
A voicemail from Principal Leo Cosgrove said that any teacher or student who could have been exposed will be contacted by the health department on Tuesday afternoon.
Teachers will also be reaching out to their students.
No word yet if the school will also be closed on Wednesday and if remote learning will take place on Tuesday.
