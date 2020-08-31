BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After weeks of hearing about how remote learning will worsen the shortage of child care options for parents, Beth Chaisson is leaving her job to help solve the problem.
After years in the child care industry, Chaisson will open Virtual Learning Associates of Central New York.
She’s turning the basement of a law office into a classroom, where 10 students will be able to do their virtual, remote learning on the days they’re not able to go to the classroom, in person.
In the Central Square school district, the students who attend on Monday and Tuesday will have to learn remotely on Thursday and Friday, with the groups rotating.
Virtual Learning Associates of Central New York will cost $45 for four to seven hours each day of guided and organized remote learning.
There is space for 10 students, following the same safety protocols for schools.
Since she knows her program can’t help everyone, she encourages others to be equally creative or let her know if the demand is enough to expand her own program.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Brewerton child care worker to turn basement into virtual learning classroom
- Bills still figuring out what their offensive line will look like on opening day
- Bills injury report – August 31st: Stefon Diggs returns to practice
- Family Healthcast: Most children have no COVID-19 symptoms, can still spread it to others
- READ: Media Availability 8/31 HC Joe Judge, RB Wayne Gallman Jr., OL Nick Gates
For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App