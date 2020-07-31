Brookfield CSD will not release back to school plans on Friday

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several school districts worked quickly to release their back to school plans, but one of Central New York’s smallest districts will not be submitting their plan on Friday.

The superintendent of Brookfield Central Schools in eastern Madison County says that they’ve been given a week-long extension by the Department of Education to submit their plan. This means that they’ll release their plans to the community and send them to the state by August 7.

This is one of a few extensions the department tells us they’ve granted statewide, but would not list others who have received an extension so far.