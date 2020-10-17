C.W. Baker High School student tests positive, district will announce if they will stay open on Sunday

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Central School District announced on Friday that a student at C.W. Baker High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was recently at the school on Oct. 8, Oct. 13, and Oct. 14 and is now in quarantine.

The county health department just started its contact tracing. They will be contacting the 62 students and nine staff members who have to quarantine.

The district is now reviewing their staffing needs and will announce on Sunday if the school will need to be closed.

The custodial staff will continue to clean and sanitize the school.

Read the full release that was sent to families below:

“Dear parents and guardians,



I am writing today because the District was notified that we have a student at C.W. Baker High School who has tested positive for COVID-19. I was made aware of this information late this afternoon from the student’s parent, and this evening we were able to confirm the case with the Onondaga County Health Department. District officials in conjunction with the county Health Department immediately began its investigation, which is ongoing.



The student impacted was most recently in attendance on October 8th, 13th and 14th and is now in isolation. The county Health Department is in the beginning stages of its contact tracing and investigation. They will be contacting the 62 students and 9 staff members who are required to quarantine.



Out of an abundance of caution, we ask that families please keep an eye out for signs and symptoms as it takes 7 to 8 days after exposure. The District is taking precautions to protect the health and safety of its students and employees. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and communicate updates.



At this time, the District is reviewing our staffing needs and will determine if C.W. Baker High School needs to be closed. A determination will be announced on Sunday. The District’s custodial staff will continue its regular deep cleaning and sanitizing practices at the school.

We appreciate your support and understanding on this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out.”