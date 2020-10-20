Camillus Middle School student tests positive, school will remain open

(WSYR-TV) — The West Genesee Central School District has announced that one student has tested positive for coronavirus at Camillus Middle School.

The student is now in isolation, according to the district. The student was last at school on Friday, Oct. 16.

Fifteen Camillus Middle School students will now have to quarantine.

All people who need to quarantine have been notified by the district and will be contacted directly by the Onondaga County Health Department.

The district said that all other Camillus Middle School students and staff will continue with in-person learning.

Read the full statement from Superintendent of Schools David Bills below:

“Good afternoon,

Earlier today, the District was notified by the Onondaga County Health Department that a Camillus Middle School student tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus. The District immediately began supporting the OCHD contact tracing investigation.

The Onondaga County Health Department has a process to identify and notify individuals considered to be close contacts of the student who tested positive. District personnel assist in the health department’s investigation for any students or staff relative to school-based interaction. It is important to remember that individuals will be contacted directly by health department officials if there is a need for further action, including any mandated quarantine. We will not communicate personally identifiable information regarding any employees nor students per confidentiality with respect to personnel and provisions of Health Insurance Portability And Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) or Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974 (FERPA).

The student is in isolation. The student was last in attendance on Friday, October 16, 2020. Currently, fifteen Camillus Middle School students are required to quarantine as a result of the county’s investigation. All contacts required to quarantine have been notified by District personnel and will be contacted directly by the Onondaga County Health Department. The quarantine will end 14 days after the day of exposure. Health officials will provide specific dates and related information based on the outcome of their investigation to those impacted.

All other Camillus Middle School students and staff will continue their normal schedule of in-person learning.

As a reminder, the District’s custodial staff will continue its regular deep cleaning and sanitizing practices.

Families should continue to monitor for symptoms. As a reminder, per the CDC, COVID-19 symptoms include but are not limited to:

Fever 100.0 F or greater / or chills

New loss of taste or smell

Headache

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Muscle or body aches

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Congestion or runny nose

Sore throat

Nausea or Vomiting

Please see our school nurses’ health resources as listed on westgenesee.org for information and procedures.

The District continues to take precautions to protect the health and safety of its students and employees. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and communicate updates, if necessary. We appreciate your support and understanding on this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your school health office, main office, or the WGCSD District Office.”