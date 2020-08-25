Catholic schools in Syracuse Diocese will reopen with in-person learning

Back to School
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)– The Catholic Diocese of Syracuse announced Tuesday its schools will reopen in September to full-time in-person learning.

Diocese Superintendent William Crist said in a letter to parents that all schools will have five days a week in-person instruction.

“Our school plans incorporate guidance from the New York State Department of Health, the New York State Education Department, the Catholic Conference and our Catholic School Office in the Diocese of Syracuse. Together, we can successfully support the educational needs of our students in the Diocese of Syracuse while still making progress, as a local and global community, to defeat this pandemic,” said Crist.

You can see the complete letter below:

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected