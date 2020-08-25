Catholic schools in Syracuse Diocese will reopen with in-person learning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)– The Catholic Diocese of Syracuse announced Tuesday its schools will reopen in September to full-time in-person learning.

Diocese Superintendent William Crist said in a letter to parents that all schools will have five days a week in-person instruction.

“Our school plans incorporate guidance from the New York State Department of Health, the New York State Education Department, the Catholic Conference and our Catholic School Office in the Diocese of Syracuse. Together, we can successfully support the educational needs of our students in the Diocese of Syracuse while still making progress, as a local and global community, to defeat this pandemic,” said Crist.

You can see the complete letter below:

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9