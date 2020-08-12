Cayuga Community College students allowed to return to Auburn, Fulton campuses

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga Community College has announced that students can return to the campuses in Auburn and Fulton.

Classes for the fall semester are set to begin on August 31.

Most courses will be offered in a distance learning environment. All support services will be available by phone, email or online.

Both campuses will remain restricted to the general public.

The new on-campus safety measures include:

Designated points of entry and exit for all visitors

All visitors and employees will be screened and have their temperatures taken

Face coverings will be required

Social distancing must be practiced; signs and arrows will be posted throughout each campus

Everyone must practice responsible respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene

We’re excited to have our students back on campus as our college community prepares for the fall semester. While most courses will be online, students and prospective students who follow our health and safety measures can now access in-person support services that will help prepare them for the start of the semester. It is imperative that our staff, faculty and students adhere to these health and safety protocols to best protect themselves and our college community. Cayuga Community College President Dr. Brian Durant

On the Auburn campus, visitors and employees must use the Franklin Street entrance. At the Fulton campus, the designated entry and exit is the main entrance opposite State Route 481.

Disposable masks will be available upon arriving at either campus. They will also be available at College Public Safety offices.

Students must also bring their college ID card or a valid form of photo ID to enter campus. Prospective students do not need to call before visiting campus but must bring a form of valid photo ID.

For more information on Cayuga Community College’s reopening plan, click here.