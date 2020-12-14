Cazenovia Central School District switching to online learning starting on Dec. 15

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cazenovia Central School District is switching all schools to online learning starting on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

This will last until Dec. 23 and then schools will be closed for the holiday break. The district plans to resume in-person instruction in all buildings on Monday, Jan. 4.

The district believes that they currently has 12 students and 11 staff members at the Middle School who are required to quarantine. At Burton Street, they believe they have 35 students and four staff members who have to quarantine. That includes three school bus drivers.

Those individuals at Burton Street are currently being contacted. If you are not contacted, you will not need to quarantine.

Communication regarding meal distributions will be coming, according to the district. Chromebook and instructional material pickup at Burton Street will be available from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Read the full letter sent to families and staff below: