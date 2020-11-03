Cazenovia High School switching to online learning on Nov. 4 after student tests positive

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cazenovia High School is switching to online learning after one student tests positive.

The Cazenovia Central School District confirmed on Monday that a high school student had tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was last in attendance on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The district, after working with the health department, believes that close to 60 students and several staff members will be required to quarantine.

Any student or staff member who has to quarantine will be contacted by the Madison County Health Department. If you are not contacted, that means your child will not have to quarantine.

The Cazenovia High School will switch to remote learning starting on Wednesday, Nov. 4. This will end no sooner than Thursday, Nov. 12.

The district said that, at this point, it doesn’t appear that Burton Street or the middle school has been affected.

Read the full letter sent to families below: