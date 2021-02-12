CDC guidance on school reopening expected to be released Friday

(WSYR-TV) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is expected to release long-anticipated guidance on reopening schools Friday.

Up until now, there was not a clear federal standard for safely reopening schools.

The guidance previously detailed how to operate schools during COVID-19 safely with strategies like hand washing and mask wearing to control the spread of the virus.

But President Joe Biden’s administration’s plan is under scrutiny. The initial plan was to broadly reopen a majority of schools within his first 100 days in office. The White House Press Secretary recently clarified the goal as opening at least 50% of K-8 schools for at least one day of in-person learning per week.