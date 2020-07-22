(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Central Square Superintendent Tom Colabufo on Wednesday about the district’s reopening plans.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Central Square first CNY district to release fall plan
- Liberty League Cancels Fall Sports Season
- Police presence at Albany-area mall for reports of shots fired
- Seneca Estates community coming together to get rid of water chestnuts
- President Trump to hold another coronavirus press conference on Wednesday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App