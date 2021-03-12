Central Square plans to bring back students full-time, using face shields instead of standing barriers

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students of the Central Square Central School District will return to the most normal schedule yet since the pandemic forced the district to close down in-person learning one year ago.

Based on a current plan subject to change, on April 30, elementary students will return to the classroom five days a week. High school students, who have been mostly learning from home all school year, will return four days per week, according to the plan.

The details were explained in a letter sent to parents Friday, which calls April 30 a “target date.”

Other districts are developing similar plans, assessing how to get more students into classrooms to allow for five-day-per-week in-person instruction. Social distancing guidelines can be relaxed only if an additional physical barrier is used.

For many districts, that barrier was assumed to be a plexiglass divider for student desks. Onondaga County included that option in updated school guidance.

Awake in the middle of the night, Central Square Superintendent Tom Colabufo thought face shields would be a better option.

Three shields per student at $2 a piece would save money for the district, which would need to pay nearly $300,000 for enough dividers.

Face shields also solve the problem of needed layers between students when the distance is reduced on school busses and in hallways and less of a hassle for students to carry around.

In an email to NewsChannel 9, Upstate Hospital’s Chief of Infectious Disease, Dr. Stephen Thomas wrote that he believes face shields should scientifically be a suitable replacement.

NewsChannel 9 has not heard back from the New York State Department of Health.