Central Square Schools announce 3 positive COVID-19 cases within the district, schools remain open for in-person learning

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central Square School District announced on Friday that three people in the district have recently tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive cases include a teacher at Hastings-Mallory Elementary, a staff member at Central Square Middle School and a student at Millard Hawk Elementary.

The Oswego County Health Department placed the students of the teacher at Hastings-Mallory Elementary in quarantine, but the rest of the school will continue with in-person learning.

At Central Square Middle School, four students are in quarantine after it was determined they were in close contact with the staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. The district says the school will remain open for in-person learning.

After a Millard Hawk Elementary student tested positive, two staff members were placed in quarantine as well. The school will continue to remain open for in-person learning.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or is determined to be a close contact of someone who tests positive for the virus, can’t return to in-person learning until cleared by the health department.

Thursday, a case associated with A.A. Cole Elementary caused the school to switch to remote learning until Monday, November 30.

Read the full letter from the district below: