CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central Square School District announced on Friday that three people in the district have recently tested positive for coronavirus.
The positive cases include a teacher at Hastings-Mallory Elementary, a staff member at Central Square Middle School and a student at Millard Hawk Elementary.
The Oswego County Health Department placed the students of the teacher at Hastings-Mallory Elementary in quarantine, but the rest of the school will continue with in-person learning.
At Central Square Middle School, four students are in quarantine after it was determined they were in close contact with the staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. The district says the school will remain open for in-person learning.
After a Millard Hawk Elementary student tested positive, two staff members were placed in quarantine as well. The school will continue to remain open for in-person learning.
Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or is determined to be a close contact of someone who tests positive for the virus, can’t return to in-person learning until cleared by the health department.
Thursday, a case associated with A.A. Cole Elementary caused the school to switch to remote learning until Monday, November 30.
Read the full letter from the district below:
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Lawmaker: Not passing additional COVID relief before year’s end could be disastrous
- Syracuse Peace Council’s 50th annual Plowshares Craft Fair and Peace Festival begin virtually Friday
- Onondaga County reports a record number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized
- Central Square Schools announce 3 positive COVID-19 cases within the district, schools remain open for in-person learning
- A gym, grocery store, restaurant, and martial arts studio on COVID-19 exposure list for Oneida County
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App