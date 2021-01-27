Central Square School District superintendent talks COVID-19 in the district School Zone Posted: Jan 27, 2021 / 05:42 PM EST / Updated: Jan 27, 2021 / 05:42 PM EST (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Central Square Central School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo on Wednesday about COVID-19. Click the player above to watch the full interview.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App