Central Square School District switching to online learning starting Dec. 17

(WSYR-TV) — The Central Square School District is switching to online learning for all buildings effective Thursday, Dec. 17.

All instruction will be online until Dec. 23 and then they will have their holiday break. The district is planning on resuming in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 4.

All CiTi BOCES and out of district programs will continue as normal. The regular food distribution will also continue as planned.

Students who have been reporting to either Central Square Middle School or PVM High School due to a lack of internet will still be able to do so. The buses will pick these students up at their normal time.

BASCAL and YMCA daycare will continue to operate at their current locations, according to the district.

All sports and extracurricular activities will also be on pause starting on Thursday, Dec. 17. This will last through Dec. 23.

Read the full letter sent to families below: