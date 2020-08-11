Central Square Superintendent talks ‘new normal’ at schools this fall

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — While some school districts scramble to submit or resubmit their reopening plans to Albany, other districts are well on their way to talking with families about what school will look like in September.

Central Square Superintendent Tom Colabufo joined NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday morning to discuss what is happening in his district.

