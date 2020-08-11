Central Square Superintendent talks ‘new normal’ at schools this fall

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — While some school districts scramble to submit or resubmit their reopening plans to Albany, other districts are well on their way to talking with families about what school will look like in September.
Central Square Superintendent Tom Colabufo joined NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday morning to discuss what is happening in his district.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Local fire departments receive FEMA grants
- Check out Stony Brook State Park in Steuben County
- See friendship bloom at Westfield park
- Head under the Erie Canal at the Medina Culvert
- News on the Go: 8/11/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App