Chestnut Hill Middle School student tests positive, school switching to online learning on Nov. 10

(WSYR-TV) — Chestnut Hill Middle School will switch to online learning on Tuesday, Nov. 10 after a student tests positive for COVID-19.

The Onondaga County Health Department is now in the process of identifying those who came into close contact with the student.

The student and those who were exposed will not return to school until they are cleared by the health department.

Since the health department is still conducting contact tracing, all Chestnut Hill Middle School classes will switch to online learning on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Read the full letter sent to Liverpool Central School District families and staff below:

“Dear Liverpool CSD Families and Staff,



On Monday, November 9, the Liverpool Central School District was informed that a Chestnut Hill Middle student has tested positive for COVID-19.



The Onondaga County Health Department is in the process of identifying and notifying those individuals who came in close contact with the student who tested positive. Due to privacy laws, we cannot provide any additional information about the student who tested positive or about those who may have been exposed.



The student who tested positive, and any other students, faculty, and staff who were exposed, will not return to school until the Onondaga County Health Department provides clearance for them to do so.

Since the Onondaga County Health Department is still conducting contact tracing and “out of an abundance of caution,” all Chestnut Hill Middle classes will switch to REMOTE LEARNING on Tuesday, November 10.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding. If you are not contacted by the Onondaga County Health Department, but are still concerned you may have been exposed, please visit the New York State Health Department Web site at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you to find local testing sites.”