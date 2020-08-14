Childcare providers, parents discuss their concerns for upcoming school year

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While parents prepare to send their children back to the classroom, childcare has become a big concern. aA majority of school districts have decided a hybrid model of learning is how to reopen school, meaning kids at home for parts of the week.

In a forum with dozens of people online Thursday, childcare providers and parents were able to discuss some of the biggest concerns as they get ready to head back to school.

Capacity for childcare centers is in short supply and parents want to make sure their kids are safe.

The Early Childhood Alliance is working to get parents the best information.

“One of the things that really stuck out is that parents are really unsure. They are unsure if they can send their kids back. If they have kids with special needs, what have we done to make sure their kids will be safe? Something as simple as giving each family a thermometer. I would not have thought of that if we had not had this conversation,” said Gina Iliev, Director of Family Community Initiatives, Early Childhood Alliance.

The Early Childhood Alliance is working with Onondaga County to help parents anyway possible.