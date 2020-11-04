Chittenango High School moving to online learning for the rest of this week after student tests positive

(WSYR-TV) — Chittenango High School is switching to online learning for the rest of this week after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The student who tested positive was last at school on Friday, Oct. 30.

Now, seven students, including the one who tested positive, and three staff members have been required to quarantine.

Due to this, there will be no in-person classes at the high school on Thursday, Nov. 5 or Friday, Nov. 6.

If necessary, the district will enact more online learning days.

At this time, all other schools in the district will operate as normal.

Read the full letter sent to parents and guardians below:

