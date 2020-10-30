Chittenango Middle School switching to online learning for Monday, Nov. 2

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chittenango Middle School will switch to online learning for one day after a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
A student at the Chittenango Middle School tested positive and was last in school on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The district said that, as of Friday afternoon, 10 students and one staff member are required to quarantine.
They have decided to switch the middle school, grades 5 through 8, to online learning for Monday, Nov. 2. They said that, if necessary, they will continue with online learning.
All other schools in the district will continue with normal operations.
The district sent out the following letter to parents and guardians:
