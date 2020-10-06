Christian Brothers Academy closing for 24 hours after positive COVID-19 test

(WSYR-TV) — A member of the Christian Brothers Academy has tested positive for COVID-19.
That person was last at the school on Friday, Oct. 2, but they are closing for the next 24 hours to conduct contact tracing.
The school is working with the Onondaga County Health Department as well.
It will reopen for in-person instruction on Thursday.
