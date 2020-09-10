Cicero Elementary 4th grader plans to ‘go with the flow’ this school year

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The principal at Cicero Elementary School gives her students and staff rave reviews about their first day of school during a pandemic.

The students that spoke with NewsChannel 9 agreed that they had good first days, despite some anxieties.

As a kindergartner, Avery McGrew might have the easiest time adjusting. Everything is new to her and her classmates.

Avery, who included a Toy Story-themed mask as part of her first-day outfit, said, “When I was home, I was a little nervous.” But she reports she had a “good” first day.

In the North Syracuse district, fourth graders are the eldest students in their elementary buildings.

Logan McMillen admits that he had a little bit of nervousness about the masks and social distancing, but he got comfortable after being in school.

He said, “It’s going to be a little different, so I’ll just go with the flow.”

Before students entered the building at Cicero Elementary, school staff members took their temperatures.

Yellow lines were placed on the front sidewalk every six feet, which showed where students should wait in line between the school bus and front door.

In North Syracuse, classes are limited to 12 students at a time. The teacher will have the same group of 12 on Thursdays and Fridays and then another group of 12 on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The buildings are cleaned every night and on Wednesdays when every student is learning on their computers at home.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.