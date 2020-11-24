Cicero-North Syracuse High School, North Syracuse Junior High School learning online starting on Nov. 30

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the increase in positive cases at the North Syracuse Junior High School and CNS High School, in-person learning will be paused from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4.

All other K-7 schools will continue as normal. They are hoping to have these two schools return to in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 7.

Due to the increased number of cases in the community, all schools in the district are now located in the state’s yellow zone. Mandatory testing has been completed at the following schools:

Allen Road Elementary

KWS Bear Road Elementary

Roxboro Road Elementary

Roxboro Road Middle School

North Syracuse Junior High School

North Syracuse Early Education Program

The district is working with the Onondaga County Executive’s Office to schedule testing for the following schools:

Cicero Elementary

Lakeshore Road Elementary

Smith Road Elementary

Gillette Road Middle School

Cicero North Syracuse High School

Read the full letter sent to families below: