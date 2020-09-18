Cleaning and teaching happening at Durgee Jr. High while students learn from home

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday was the first day of a 10-day cancellation of in-person classes at Baldwinsville’s Durgee Jr. High School after two students tested positive for coronavirus.

Thursday, the superintendent heard from the Onondaga County Health Department that 62 students and teachers at Durgee Jr. High School need to quarantine.

Because of the hit the quarantine took to staffing, the superintendent made the decision to pause in-person learning Friday and next week.

Instead, students will log into their classes from their computers at home. The remote learning is similar to what students did when the pandemic shut down schools in March, but with improvements made.

NewsChannel 9 was given access to the building, which was closed but not empty. Many teachers took advantage of the option to teach their virtual classes from their classrooms.

Some rooms were off-limits as custodians did another round of deep cleaning classrooms, knowing sick students could have possibly used the desks.

The infected students were last in the building on Friday, Sept. 11, and because of routine cleaning procedures every night after the school day, several cleanings had already taken place before the cases were confirmed.

The district has spray guns that ionize bleach so it comes out and sticks to surfaces like static. Custodians spray the desks with the guns and then wipe them down.

Nine Baker High School students are also quarantined because they use the same school bus as the two sick students. The high school is still open for in-person learning.