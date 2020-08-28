CNY Family Sports Center opening learning camp for students this fall

(WSYR-TV) — With hybrid plans and remote learning, parents are probably asking: “What am I going to do with my kids while at work?”

As a retired school teacher, Bill Coughlin is using his knowledge to help students and their families when it comes to remote learning this fall.

Now that people are going back to work, it becomes what do I do with children? I can’t just put them in a babysitter all day, so this is a need we will provide for the parents and will take care of what they need. But, also, I think will help the kids too because we’ve hired a staff of new teachers and former teachers. Bill Coughlin — Director of Education, former teacher

After brainstorming with the Central New York Family Sports Center, Coughlin and his staff of teachers, tutors and coaches are offering a place where students can learn and have fun.

“We were closed down for three months, March through July, and I recognize the need in the community and I do want to help the families that come here,” said Peter Ramin, owner and director of operations at CNY Family Sports Center.

Students are going to do their school work in here. Only two students to a table and each of them are socially distanced.

But, the program is offering more than just a place to learn, there’s going to be recreational activities and arts and crafts as well.

“They’re not going to be chained to their desks eight hours a day,” said Coughlin. “We have some creative activities. We have some outdoor activities to do.”

Students in 3rd through 5th grade will be eligible for the camp. The daily capacity will be 75 students.

They will be screened each day when they arrive and masks will be worn with social distancing being enforced.

This will be open to the following school districts:

Baldwinsville Central School District

North Syracuse Central School District

Liverpool Central School District

They will also be open to accepting other students.

Read below for a breakdown of the price range:

Pricing is based on less than $45 per day

Registration is available on a per-semester basis only

You can receive a 5% discount if paid in full up front

You can also receive a 5% discount for having siblings in the program

If schools transition to full in-person learning before the end of the semester, refunds for remaining days will be given

If you would like to take this opportunity, you will need to sign up by clicking here.

