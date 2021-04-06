Commencement plans for CNY colleges vary as spring approaches

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Commencement season is approaching across the country. In Central New York, colleges and universities have begun announcing plans for commencement.

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, almost all of the plans are subject to change.

SUNY Oswego was one of the first schools to announce plans for graduation. It will host an in-person ceremony.

SUNY Cortland decided last month it could not have a traditional ceremony in person. More than 2,000 students have signed a petition to try and change the mind of the administration and have an in-person ceremony. The school said it would work with students to make the virtual ceremony special.

You can find the commencement plans for other area colleges and universities below: