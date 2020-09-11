Cornell University infection rate under 1%

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cornell University is wrapping up its first full week of classes on campus using a combination of online and in-person instruction.

From day one COVID-19 testing has been happening.

“Let me just add that I think it has been going very well; in fact, perhaps better than predicted,” said Mike Kotlikoff, provost at Cornell. “It’s early days. But by that, I mean that the number of new infections that we’ve seen are lower than what we predicted.”

The school built its own lab from scratch and is able to test up to 50,000 students, faculty and staff members per week.

“We update the dashboard every evening, Monday through Friday. And I hope that you take a look at the dashboard so that you can see really how much testing we’ve already done, how much we’re going to keep doing and also how — so far at least — our rate of infections is very low,” said Martha Pollack, president at Cornell.

Since the start of class on Sept. 2, well over 30,000 tests have been done and the infection rate is well under one percent. The vast majority of positives are asymptomatic students.

“Where we are seeing some infection clusters are in areas where we’re having parties — largely for students and largely off-campus,” said Kotlikoff. “And we had predicted those. We are doing a lot to try and monitor those and also communicate the importance of not endangering the community at large.”

At this point, this hasn’t happened, according to Kotlikoff. But, they are still urging the Cornell community to not let their guards down.

“We need people to wear masks. We need people to socially distance,” said Pollack. “We need people to avoid large or, frankly, even medium-sized gatherings. We need people to wash their hands. I am seeing lots of students on campus doing just those things.”

To view Cornell’s COVID-19 dashboard, click here.