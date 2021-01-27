Cornell University makes adjustments to COVID-19 safety plan

(WSYR-TV) — Several Central New York universities will be bringing students back to campus this semester and that includes Cornell University.

The university is making adjustments to its COVID safety plan after learning from the fall semester.

Cornell is working alongside the Tompkins County Health Department and Cayuga Medical Center to make some improvements.

Those changes include processing nearly 80% of samples within 12 to 18 hours after collection at the university’s COVID Testing Lab.

Cornell will offer more early appointment times at its testing sites to help with that turnaround. The lab has also hired more staff and has new equipment, so more samples can be tested and processed.