Cortland City School District switching all students to online learning through Oct. 23

(WSYR-TV) — The Cortland Enlarged School District announced on Tuesday that starting on Wednesday, Oct. 14, all students will be learning remotely.
Students will continue to learn remotely through Oct. 23. The in-person learning model will continue on Monday, Oct. 26.
The district announced that all in-person school activities will be cancelled. They also said that the SAT for Oct. 14 will be rescheduled.
The Community Eligibility Food Service will continue and a breakfast and lunch will be provided for all students. They can be picked up between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Monday through Friday at Barry, Randall, Smith, Penguin, Virgil and Rickard Street.
There is no word yet on what exactly caused this switch.
