COVID-19 cases creeping upward at SUNY Oswego

(WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oswego is coming dangerously close to temporarily shutting down the campus after the school announced it is just 22 cases away from New York State’s 100 case threshold.

SUNY Oswego added eight new cases on campus on Sept. 16, which puts them at 78 during the current 14-day period. If they hit 100 cases by Sept. 25, they will have to move to all online learning.

In comparison, Syracuse University reported 13 new student cases, making for a total of 26 active cases.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said there is “no cause for alarm” when he was on the SUNY Oswego campus one week ago. Since his visit, the school has shut down athletics and Greek Life for the rest of the semester.

The university’s president made it clear that, if they hit the 100 case threshold, she would not send students home.

“What we would do is encourage students to stay,” said SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley. “We would try and satisfy them that way. And after 14 days hopefully, with the help of the health department, we would open up again and have our face-to-face classes again.”

Stanley said the cases are coming from contact outside of the classroom; students partying and not following guidelines.

The City of Oswego is partnering with the school to step up patrols and they are keeping track of who gets caught breaking the rules and where.

To view the SUNY Oswego COVID-19 dashboard, click here.

