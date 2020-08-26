COVID-19 testing begins for teachers and staff in Onondaga County today

(WSYR-TV) — Beginning Wednesday, teachers and staff in parts of Central New York will get tested for COVID-19 as part of Onondaga County’s preparation to return to the classroom.
Almost all of the school districts in the county have a day scheduled for their staff members. Some days are scheduled for multiple school districts at the same location. On Friday, September 11, a testing clinic will be set up at NBT Bank stadium open to staff and students to get tested.
Teachers and staff will need to pre-register, employees should have been sent a link from the school administration, and remember to bring your ID. If you need to make an appointment, you can visit the Onondaga County Health Department’s website. The Health Department asks that you don’t eat or drink anything 30 minutes before getting tested.
Below is the testing schedule.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at LaFayette High School
- This will serve staff members with the Lafayette School District and the Onondaga Central School District
Thursday, Aug. 27
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at Tully Junior-Senior High School
- This will serve staff members with the Tully School District and the Fabius-Pompey Central School District
Friday, Aug. 28
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School
- This will serve staff members with the Jamesville-DeWitt School District and Christian Brothers Academy
Monday, Aug. 31
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at the Former Transportation Center
- This will serve staff members with the Baldwinsville Central School District
Tuesday, Sept. 1
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at Marcellus High School
- This will serve staff members with the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District, the Marcellus School District and the Skaneateles School District
Wednesday, Sept. 2
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at East Syracuse Minoa High School
- This will serve staff members with the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District and the Lyncourt School District
Thursday, Sept. 3
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located as Westhill High School
- This will serve staff members with the Westhill School District and the Solvay Union Free School District
Thursday, Sept. 3 — Another testing
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at Bishop Ludden Junior-Senior High School
- This will serve staff members of any Syracuse Diocese schools
Friday, Sept. 4
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at North Syracuse Junior High School
- This will serve staff members of North Syracuse Central School District
Tuesday, Sept. 8
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at West Genesee High School
- This will be for staff members of West Genesee Central School District
Wednesday, Sept. 9
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at Fayetteville-Manlius High School
- This will be for staff members of Fayette-Manlius Central School District
Thursday, Sept. 10
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at Wetzel Elementary School
- This will be for staff members of Liverpool Central School District
Friday, Sept. 11
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at NBT Bank Stadium
- This will be located for all staff and students
