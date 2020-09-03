COVID-19 testing for teachers in Onondaga County continues next week

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: A healthcare worker test a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the school year right around the corner, teachers and staff members in Onondaga County will have the opportunity to get the COVID-19 diagnostic test next week.

According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, tests will be available for teachers and staff in the Cicero-North Syracuse School District at the North Syracuse Junior High School on Friday, September 4.

Testing for teachers will pick back up on Tuesday, September 8 at West Genesee High School for teachers in that district.

Then on Wednesday, September 9, the teachers and staff in the Fayetteville-Manlius School District will be tested at the Fayetteville-Manlius High School.

On Thursday, there will be testing for both the Syracuse City School District teachers and the teachers and staff in the Liverpool Central School District. Testing for Liverpool will take place at Liverpool Elementary on Thursday, and the Syracuse City School District will be tested at NBT Bank Stadium.

Testing will continue at NBT Bank Stadium on Friday, September 11, but the testing on Friday will be open to any teacher or staff member from any district that still needs a test.

So far, the Onondaga County Health Department has tested over 1,300 staff members and everyone has tested negative.