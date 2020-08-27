COVID confusion impacting business at Kumon in DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As kids head back to the classroom, there’s constant confusion and change when it comes to school district’s reopening plans. That confusion overflows onto the Kumon Math and Reading Center of DeWitt, an after-school education program.

The woman running the center, Husna Lapidus has been in charge for six years. She briefly had to close up her shop because of COVID but continued to offer help online. Her store was the first Kumon center to open back up in the Northeast a couple of months ago.

Lapidus said it hasn’t been easy so far, as the kids and instructors have had to adapt to all the changes.

“I knew that when I started re-opening, my business would be at a loss. My business revenues were in the red. But I knew that whichever month I started that’s how it would be. And it’s about building it back up slowly,” Lapidus said.

She’s not making money, but Lapidus is able to help around 200 kids, with some coming in two days a week and the rest, learning online. She can fit 14 kids in the center at one time. The kids are separated by plexiglass, only sitting next to one another if they live in the same household.

Some parents are taking comfort in this set-up, choosing to use a mix of Kumon and homeschooling instead of sending their kids to public or private school.

“It was just, I don’t think they have a lot of answers yet,” said Jillian Stach, with two kids who go to Kumon.

Lapidus is now recognizing there are some opportunities here to help kids who will be learning remotely and need some supervision. There are also plenty of kids who are behind and need extra help because of COVID. Problem is, if her clients don’t know what’s happening with their district’s, they’re not sure what their children need.

“That’s what’s tough, is that we’re waiting for all the information before we can produce a service or something to offer the public and, that’s a very short window of time,” Lapidus said.

For now, though, Lapidus will continue to help her current students get back on track.

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlanc NC9.

More from NewsChannel 9: