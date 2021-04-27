COVID vaccine clinics to be held at local high schools for students

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another round of high schools in Onondaga County are turning into COVID vaccination sites this week in efforts to help get shots to the youngest eligible people.

Tuesday, Fayetteville-Manlius and Cicero-North Syracuse schools hosted a vaccination clinic for their students.

On Wednesday, Jamesville-DeWitt and various Syracuse city schools will hold clinics.

County Executive Ryan McMahon says that over 50% of the county’s population is vaccinated and over 65% of those who are eligible are vaccinated.

