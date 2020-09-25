Custodians going the extra mile to keep students and teachers safe

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, school custodians have become more important than ever, as the pandemic has produced so many new protocols and guidelines aimed at keeping students safe at school.

Custodial teams are working around the clock to disinfect and clean all the areas your children come in contact with at school, and the process can be rigorous.

It’s not just your standard scrub down once students head home. At East Syracuse-Minoa, and in school districts across the region, there’s a serious process that takes place.

First, a machine is used to spray solution that kills the virus. Every desk, the floor and surface gets a coating.

After ten minutes, custodians wipe down the surfaces they sprayed and new paper towels are needed for every desk. After each surface is scrubbed, a spray cannon is used to put the final coat on.

Each room takes time and must be done perfectly.

“The sanitizing and disinfecting of the building is a major part of every day,” Donna DeSiato, ESM School District’s Superintendent, said. “Custodians are really the unsung heroes because every day from before students arrive at school, they are cleaning and disinfecting rooms right through the day. We stagger their schedules.”

Executive Principal at ESM Central High School Greg Avellino said, “The process we go through each day is crucial to make sure our students and staff are safe.”

The staff takes care of more than 150 rooms a night, to make sure school can operate safely in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic.

